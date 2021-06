Microsoft and Bethesda will join forces for the first time in history during an E3. It will be in the imminent E3 2021 and it is no coincidence, since it has only been a few months since the purchase of ZeniMax Media by the Redmond giant was legally materialized. That deal results in a portfolio of 23 in-house studios at Xbox Game Studios and a conference, the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, that is turning heads. Before this comes Sunday, June 13 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), the official Xbox account has shown us a rather special illustration.