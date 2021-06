While Slovakia tamed Poland earlier this Monday (2-1), Spain and Sweden met for the account of the first day. Two formations which were in the same qualifying group and where La Roja had taken the advantage. For this poster, Spain was therefore organized in a classic 4-3-3 with Aymeric Laporte alongside Pau Torres in defense. Alone at the top, Alvaro Morata was supported by Feran Torres and Dani Olmo. For their part, Sweden opted for a 4-4-2 with Emil Forsberg, Albin Ekdal, Kristoffer Olsson and Sebastian Larsson in the midfield. At the peak, Marcus Berg and Alexander Isak were partners.