Predators News & Rumors: Admirals Are Back, Draft Position & the Future
Welcome to a new edition of Nashville Predators News & Rumors here at The Hockey Writers! I’m going to be going over the minor leagues very quickly at the start because our beloved Milwaukee Admirals are back. Next, the NHL Entry Draft positions through pick 27 were announced, which means the Predators pick is in. Finally, more interesting quotes from David Poile about the state of the franchise and players that were on the roster this season.thehockeywriters.com