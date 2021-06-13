Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Paris, OH

Village of New Paris passes ordinance regulating ‘tiny homes’

By Register Herald
Eaton Register Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW PARIS — Village Council members discussed construction projects and passed a zoning ordinance during their regular monthly meeting Monday, June 7. Mayor Kathy Smallwood suggested that council enact a zoning ordinance to define and regulate the presence of “tiny homes” in the village. Under the proposed ordinance, a tiny home would be defined as a recreational vehicle covering an area of 500 square foot or less, and designed to be used as a permanent single-family dwelling.

www.registerherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Paris, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Paris, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiny Homes#Mote Associates#The Ohio Dept#Transportation#Odot#Applefest#Fields#The Preble County Auditor#New Paris Village Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
NFLABC News

Carl Nassib comes out as 1st openly gay active NFL player

NFL player Carl Nassib made history Monday by announcing that he's gay. He's the first active player to come out publicly in league history. The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end posted a video from his home in Pennsylvania revealing his sexual orientation and said he's been meaning to announce for a long time.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand PM Ardern backs weightlifter’s selection for Olympics

WELLINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday defended the country’s selection of weightlifter Laurel Hubbard for the Tokyo Olympics, a decision that has fuelled a debate over inclusion and fairness in sport. Hubbard will become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Games...
Washington, DCPosted by
CBS News

Federal judge rejects most claims against Trump, Barr and other federal officials in forceful clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square

Washington — A federal judge has dismissed a majority of the claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by law enforcement from a park near the White House before then-President Trump walked to a nearby church to take a photo.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. directs millions of COVID-19 shots to Latin America, Africa, Asia

June 21 (Reuters) - The White House laid out a plan on Monday to share 55 million U.S. COVID-19 vaccine doses globally, with roughly 75% of the doses allocated to Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia and Africa through the COVAX international vaccine-sharing program. The plan fulfills President Joe Biden's...
Alabama StateNBC News

Small Alabama community mourns loss of 9 children in car crash

An Alabama community was plunged into deep grief after a car accident Saturday killed 10 people — nine of them children, including a 9-month-old. Eight of the children, ages 3 to 17, were traveling in a vehicle owned by a residential home for youths when they were killed in Butler County, Alabama, about an hour southwest of Montgomery.