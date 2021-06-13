Village of New Paris passes ordinance regulating ‘tiny homes’

NEW PARIS — Village Council members discussed construction projects and passed a zoning ordinance during their regular monthly meeting Monday, June 7. Mayor Kathy Smallwood suggested that council enact a zoning ordinance to define and regulate the presence of “tiny homes” in the village. Under the proposed ordinance, a tiny home would be defined as a recreational vehicle covering an area of 500 square foot or less, and designed to be used as a permanent single-family dwelling.