The Golden State Warriors’ early end to their disappointing 2020-21 NBA season sets up the biggest offseason of the franchise’s recent history. With Stephen Curry firing on all cylinders, but 33 years old, Draymond Green showing he’s still got some juice in the tank, but for how long, and Klay Thompson returning, but off two devastating injuries, the Warriors need to nail their offseason decisions to put together a team that can contend for a title over the next few seasons. These are the five big questions that will define their offseason.