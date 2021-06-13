On the next episode of “As Ohio State’s Wide Receivers Room Turns”
It seems as if there is never a dull moment in Ohio State’s wide receivers room these days. It’s not surprising that there is a whole lot of moving and shaking when it comes to one of the deepest position unit in the country. Since Ryan Day and Brian Hartline have amassed quite a collection of talent, there isn’t going to be playing time for everyone, which has led to some players to seek opportunities elsewhere.www.landgrantholyland.com