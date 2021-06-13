Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

On the next episode of “As Ohio State’s Wide Receivers Room Turns”

By Brett Ludwiczak
landgrantholyland.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems as if there is never a dull moment in Ohio State’s wide receivers room these days. It’s not surprising that there is a whole lot of moving and shaking when it comes to one of the deepest position unit in the country. Since Ryan Day and Brian Hartline have amassed quite a collection of talent, there isn’t going to be playing time for everyone, which has led to some players to seek opportunities elsewhere.

www.landgrantholyland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Alabama State
City
Cleveland Heights, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Chris Olave
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Michigan State#American Football#Birm#Buckeyesnow#Sec#Risingstars6#Jackson State#Morgan State#Fcs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Related
NFLABC News

Carl Nassib comes out as 1st openly gay active NFL player

NFL player Carl Nassib made history Monday by announcing that he's gay. He's the first active player to come out publicly in league history. The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end posted a video from his home in Pennsylvania revealing his sexual orientation and said he's been meaning to announce for a long time.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand PM Ardern backs weightlifter’s selection for Olympics

WELLINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday defended the country’s selection of weightlifter Laurel Hubbard for the Tokyo Olympics, a decision that has fuelled a debate over inclusion and fairness in sport. Hubbard will become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Games...
Washington, DCPosted by
CBS News

Federal judge rejects most claims against Trump, Barr and other federal officials in forceful clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square

Washington — A federal judge has dismissed a majority of the claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by law enforcement from a park near the White House before then-President Trump walked to a nearby church to take a photo.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. directs millions of COVID-19 shots to Latin America, Africa, Asia

June 21 (Reuters) - The White House laid out a plan on Monday to share 55 million U.S. COVID-19 vaccine doses globally, with roughly 75% of the doses allocated to Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia and Africa through the COVAX international vaccine-sharing program. The plan fulfills President Joe Biden's...
Alabama StateNBC News

Small Alabama community mourns loss of 9 children in car crash

An Alabama community was plunged into deep grief after a car accident Saturday killed 10 people — nine of them children, including a 9-month-old. Eight of the children, ages 3 to 17, were traveling in a vehicle owned by a residential home for youths when they were killed in Butler County, Alabama, about an hour southwest of Montgomery.