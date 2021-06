This offseason the Detroit Lions went out and got themselves people that had something to prove. Chief of among them, quarterback Jared Goff, but if you go up and down this roster, you’ll find players with high ceilings that haven’t been reached for a myriad of reasons. Tyrell Williams has had to battle injuries in his young career. Breshad Perriman has elite-level skills, but hasn’t been able to consistently put it together. Quinton Dunbar is trying to reach shutdown corner level that he’s only achieved in 2019. And the list goes on and on.