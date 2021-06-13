188,929 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Purchased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSU. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$125.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$167.22.