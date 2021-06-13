Cancel
188,929 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Purchased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 188,929 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,000. A number...

www.americanbankingnews.com
Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.11

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 469472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.50. Several analysts recently commented on KGC...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,398 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Matthew 25 Management Corp Purchases 196,000 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 196,000 shares during the quarter. Interface comprises approximately 3.2% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned approximately 1.45% of Interface worth $10,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsinvesting.com

Berenberg Bank Stick to Their Buy Rating for Yamana Gold

Berenberg Bank analyst Jonathan Guy maintained a Buy rating on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) on Monday, setting a price target of $6.8, which is approximately 53.50% above the present share price of $4.43. Guy expects Yamana Gold to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the second quarter of 2021.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

27,350 Shares in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Purchased by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,350 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000. A number of other hedge...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 20,023 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 201.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.55.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Morgan Stanley Lowers Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Underweight

HMY has been the topic of several other reports. Investec lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 15,972 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,972 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Metal Mininginvesting.com

Equinox Gold Corp (EQX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) Corp on Thursday, setting a price target of C$22.5, which is approximately 47.79% above... Stocks slipped in morning trading Tuesday, as one of the biggest weeks for corporate earnings heats up. Shares of 3M MMM, Mcdonald's MCD,...
Stockstickerreport.com

Scotiabank Increases Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$173.00

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSU. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$125.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$167.22.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$321.71 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will report $321.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $367.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.26 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $247.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

BMO Capital Markets Increases Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$9.00

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WCP. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday, May 17th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.65.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report sales of $3.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

28,827 Shares in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Other large investors have also...
Stockstickerreport.com

Analysts Set Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) PT at $26.93

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.93.
StocksWKRB News

EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQT. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Sei Investments Co. Purchases 14,900 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Shake Shack worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockscom-unik.info

Insider Buying: Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Director Buys 10,200 Shares of Stock

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Director Serafino Iacono purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,244.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,997,425.72.