Lafayette Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.5% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.americanbankingnews.com
