Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 8,316 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)
Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,211 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,316 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 1.5% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.americanbankingnews.com