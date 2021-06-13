Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 8,316 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a c rating to an a rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.63.