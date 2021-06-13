Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Update

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the May 13th total of 164,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.7 days.

www.americanbankingnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Interest#Logistics#Canada#Cgiff#National Bank Financial#Bmo Capital Markets#Wssc#Electrochemicals#Ec#Sppc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Commodities
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Invests $11.95 Million in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 378,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,954,000. The Mosaic accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of The Mosaic at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

TSE:ET opened at C$15.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.33. Evertz Technologies has a 52 week low of C$10.88 and a 52 week high of C$15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.
Stockstickerreport.com

Scotiabank Increases Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$173.00

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSU. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$125.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$167.22.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.55.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock. Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.25 at Canaccord Genuity

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMU.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.75 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-1.20 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-3.800 EPS. Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares....
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARCB. Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.15.
StocksWKRB News

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder David E. Shaw Sells 52,784 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 52,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $3,930,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$17.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Paramount Resources traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 10955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. HUBG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped...
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Cybin in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Citigroup Inc. Has $35.54 Million Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 89.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,147 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.39% of The Middleby worth $35,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF)

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Liberty Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on Liberty Gold in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Marketstickerreport.com

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paysafe has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.29.
MarketsWKRB News

Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Liberty Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Desjardins started coverage on Liberty Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company.