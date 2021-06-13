Cancel
Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLafayette Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 2.0% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

