These Advertising Stocks Could Be Better Investments Than AMC Stock & Dogecoin. Investing in meme stocks has been the go-to strategy for many market participants today. Perhaps, you could still make money by loading up on some of the popular meme stocks in the stock market today. But deep inside, we all know the rallies we’ve seen won’t last forever. The possibility of those gains evaporating into thin air is not trivial. Therefore, if you insist on buying them, you should have an exit strategy especially if their fundamentals are lackluster. For this reason, investors could be better off looking at these advertising stocks that are trending in the stock market lately.