Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Lafayette Investments Inc.

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chkp#Software Security#Chkp#Sec#The Thomson Reuters#Zacks Investment Research#Bmo Capital Markets#Aga
