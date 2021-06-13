Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Wall Street analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. NBT Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.