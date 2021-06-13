Cancel
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,342 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,976 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

