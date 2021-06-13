Lafayette Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)
Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the period. Loews comprises 1.9% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).www.americanbankingnews.com