Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Lafayette Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the period. Loews comprises 1.9% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

www.americanbankingnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loews Co#Sec#Sciencast Management Lp#First Horizon Corp Now#News Ratings#Loews Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. SEC
Related
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Walthausen & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 241.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vital Farms worth $64,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Solstein Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 27,054 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,877 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of 51job worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,072 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,212 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.2% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.26% of Keros Therapeutics worth $75,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstickerreport.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $91,501.41 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

GM Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

GM Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. A number of other research firms also recently commented on TWLO....
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Amalgamated Bank Sells 7,736 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings […]
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $81.38 Million Stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,901,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,330,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Radius Health worth $81,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,399 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $40,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $1.87 Million in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000. A...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Citigroup Inc. Has $37.19 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,192 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VMware worth $37,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Citigroup Inc. Has $38.17 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,254 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ANSYS worth $38,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

IMA Wealth Inc. Takes $2.10 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. A number of other...