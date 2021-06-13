Cancel
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLafayette Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,010 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for about 1.9% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.americanbankingnews.com
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) General Counsel John Guy Casagrande Sells 2,706 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 4,336.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,406 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.37% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $65,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Solstein Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 27,054 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC...
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 241.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vital Farms worth $64,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $272.44 Million Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,138,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823,085 shares during the quarter. Farfetch makes up about 1.5% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $272,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,877 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of 51job worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Kroger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $3.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.80. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Kroger’s FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.33.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.26% of Keros Therapeutics worth $75,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstickerreport.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $91,501.41 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $81.38 Million Stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,901,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,330,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Radius Health worth $81,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 38.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stockscom-unik.info

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,683 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,251 Shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.