Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.
Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,010 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for about 1.9% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.americanbankingnews.com