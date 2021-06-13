Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Lafayette Investments Inc.
Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.americanbankingnews.com