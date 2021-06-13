Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.28.