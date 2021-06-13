Cancel
Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Advisor OS LLC Lowers Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 3.4% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $15,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $20.84 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 439.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,026 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,280 […]
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Lafayette Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the period. Loews comprises 1.9% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,877 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of 51job worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.68 Billion

Analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to announce $8.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $8.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,028 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Inseego worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $15.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.
Aerospace & Defenserivertonroll.com

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Raised to $70.00

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.28.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $24.69 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.1% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Morgan Stanley Lowers Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Underweight

HMY has been the topic of several other reports. Investec lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,072 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,212 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.2% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockstickerreport.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $91,501.41 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Salt Lake City, UTbaseballnewssource.com

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.26% of Keros Therapeutics worth $75,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.