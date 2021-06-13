Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 2,109 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)
Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden Sports comprises approximately 1.4% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.americanbankingnews.com