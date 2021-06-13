Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 2,109 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

EXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $527,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 485,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,055,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.