Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 2,109 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLafayette Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden Sports comprises approximately 1.4% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.americanbankingnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Silver Lake Group L L C#Blackrock Inc#Long Pond Capital Lp#Marshall Wace Asia Ltd#Zacks Investment Research#Msgs#Nba#The New York Rangers#The Hartford Wolf Pack#The Westchester Knicks#The Nba G League#Knicks Gaming#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Sports
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,909 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,956 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Kraton worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $67.57 Million Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,387 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $67,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lannett were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AWM Investment Company Inc. Sells 52,181 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

AWM Investment Company Inc. trimmed its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,181 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.70% of The Joint worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksWKRB News

Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

EXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $527,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 485,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,055,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $15.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $272.44 Million Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,138,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823,085 shares during the quarter. Farfetch makes up about 1.5% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $272,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Worldmodernreaders.com

Korea Investment CORP Sells 232,400 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$182.25 Million in Sales Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will report sales of $182.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.10 million to $182.40 million. Unifi reported sales of $86.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Marketstickerreport.com

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “. FUV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Arcimoto...
Financial ReportsWKRB News

$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “. Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two...
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

$26.55 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce sales of $26.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.10 million and the highest is $27.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $26.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,642 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Independence Realty Trust worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ball were worth $12,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 206 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 39.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $11,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.