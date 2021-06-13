Rocket Stock Still Looking for Liftoff Despite Strong Numbers

Our theme of Value Tech Stocks is up by about 13% year-to-date, compared to the Nasdaq-100 which is up by just about 11%. Although this doesn’t really count as meaningful outperformance, we see multiple catalysts for the theme in the medium to long term. Firstly, the Federal Reserve signaled that it expected to raise interest rates in 2023, ahead of the previous 2024 timeline, as the U.S. economy rebounds quickly from the impact of Covid-19, with inflation also heating up. Higher rates make investors prioritize near-term profits (that value tech stocks deliver) over long-term growth, potentially resulting in a rotation from growth stocks to value names. Secondly, many of the companies in the theme are mature tech names and should stand to benefit from increased corporate IT budgets after a relatively muted 2020.