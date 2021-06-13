Cancel
Rocket Stock Still Looking for Liftoff Despite Strong Numbers

By Ian Bezek
InvestorPlace
 9 days ago

At first glance, Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) looks like a sure-fire trading pick. It has a great name, tons of meme energy and solid fundamentals, as well. Rarely do you get the combination of both the Reddit crowd and a strong business with excellent earnings and prospects as well. And yet, RKT stock has failed to launch.

investorplace.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Brokers#Housing Market#Rocket#Americans#Investorplace Com#Kerrisdale Capital#Twitter
