The Bridge that is Either in Chengdu or Tianjin

If you thought the crypto market was all over the place, just take a look at Tesla's recent headlines. The Californian-based EV manufacturer has bounced from one ridiculous headline to the next, including rumors that it's about to open up a restaurant, or the fact that it will no longer accept Bitcoin as payment. Yes, it's difficult to put a finger on the wily EV brand, but despite CEO Elon Musk declaring the cancellation of its latest range-topping model, the Model S Plaid Plus, the company still seems to be selling well, especially on the secondhand market. But what about Tesla's rising dragon, the Chinese market? According to reports, it's either going terribly well or terribly.