Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Ex-Sens. Bayh, Coats taking Indiana University roles

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 9 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Former U.S. Sens. Evan Bayh and Dan Coats are taking on roles with Indiana University as distinguished scholars. The university announced this past week that Bayh will work with the O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, while Coats will join the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies. Their projects will include working with a new master's degree in international affairs program that involves both IU schools.

www.dailyherald.com
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
100K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Coats
Person
Michael Mcrobbie
Person
Evan Bayh
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrat#The U S Senate#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Bloomington, INFox 59

Students sue Indiana University over COVID-19 vaccine requirement

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A group of Indiana University students are suing over the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement. In a federal lawsuit filed Monday, eight students allege that the requirement that students, staff and faculty be vaccinated against the virus before returning to campus in the fall violates the Fourteenth Amendment, which includes rights of personal autonomy and bodily integrity and the right to reject medical treatment, and Indiana’s recently passed “vaccine passport” law.
Politicswambradio.com

Former Senators Coats And Bayh Join Staff At IU

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former U.S. Sens. Evan Bayh and Dan Coats are taking on new positions with Indiana University as distinguished scholars. Bayh will work with the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, while Coats will join the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies. Their projects will include working with a new master’s degree in international affairs program that involves both IU schools.
Bloomington, INMadison Courier

IU adds Bayh, Coats as distinguished scholars

BLOOMINGTON — Former U.S. Sens. Evan Bayh and Dan Coats are taking on roles with Indiana University as distinguished scholars. The university announced this past week that Bayh will work with the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, while Coats will join the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies. Their projects will include working with a new master’s degree in international affairs program that involves both IU schools.
Bloomington, INWISH-TV

Minimum wage increases for appointed staff at Indiana University

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Staff at Indiana University are getting a pay bump as part of the school’s operating budget for the new fiscal year. The raise is for appointed staff at IU. Effective immediately, staff will get a pay increase to $13.66 an hour with a $15-an-hour rate starting July 1.
Bloomington, INwgclradio.com

WGCL News — Bayh and Coats Return to IU

Evan Bayh and Dan Coats are returning to Indiana University – not as students, but as staff. In an announcement Wednesday, the two IU alumni and former US Senators will be joining different programs on the Bloomington campus. Bayh has been named an executive at large for the Paul H....
CollegesVincennes Sun Commercial

FILE - Indiana University

Senate Republicans challenge IU’s vaccine mandate. (The Center Square) – Indiana Senate Republicans want Indiana University to rescind a policy mandating all students and staff receive the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus.
Indianapolis, INHerald Times

Rally for Medical Freedom opposes Indiana University's vaccine mandate

These were just some of the messages plastered on signs during the Rally for Medical Freedom conducted Thursday at the Sample Gates on Indiana University’s campus. The rally was organized by The IU Family for Consent, not Mandates, which has a mission to get the mandate lifted to allow everyone to make their own decision. Starting at 1 p.m., the crowd listened to speeches from Ann Dorris, IU parent and president of The IU Family for Choice, not Mandates; Ashley Grogg, founder of Hoosiers for Medical Liberty, and John Jacob, Republican state representative in House District 93, among others. Even as rain began pouring, speeches continued.
Bloomington, IN14news.com

WATCH: Protest held over Indiana University’s vaccine requirement policy

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WFIE) - A protest broke out on Indiana University’s campus Thursday in regards to the school’s vaccine requirement policy. The protest occurred during an IU Board of Trustees meeting. Students, parents and staff held a protest and “Rally for Medical Freedom” at the Sample Gates on IU-Bloomington’s campus.
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

Students file lawsuit against Indiana University's vaccine mandate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several students at Indiana University filed a lawsuit against the school to challenge its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. According to a news release Monday from the Bopp Law Firm, PC, the lawsuit alleges the university violated both the students constitutional rights, along with Indiana's Vaccine Passport Law.
Bloomington, INwbiw.com

Five recognized as Partners in Philanthropy at Indiana University

BLOOMINGTON – During a June 3 ceremony, Indiana University President Michael A. McRobbie and IU Foundation Interim President J T. Forbes recognized one individual and two couples as the 2021 Partners in Philanthropy. These outstanding leaders’ service and contributions have helped shape the university’s future in lasting ways. “These five...
Indiana StatePosted by
Daily Herald

Judge weighs blocking Indiana '˜abortion reversal' law

INDIANAPOLIS -- A federal judge said he'll soon decide whether to block a new Indiana law that would require doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment for potentially stopping the abortion process. U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon in Indianapolis heard arguments Monday in a lawsuit...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Brown University economist says reparations will be 'disastrous' for future of United States

Economist and academic Glenn Loury on Sunday said the United States should "get beyond race" and reparations would be "disastrous" for the future of America. Loury, an economics professor at Brown University, appeared on ABC's "This Week" to discuss critical race theory and Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday, when he was asked by anchor George Stephanopoulos about how Americans can "bridge the divide" on these issues dealing with race.
Kokomo, INcasscountyonline.com

Multicultural Center at Indiana University Kokomo offers counseling services

KOKOMO, Ind. — Making a successful transition to college can be difficult. For those from a minority or underrepresented background, having someone to help you who identifies with your struggles can make all the difference. Recognizing that special need, Indiana University Kokomo has added free counseling services to its Multicultural...