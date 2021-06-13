Ex-Sens. Bayh, Coats taking Indiana University roles

These were just some of the messages plastered on signs during the Rally for Medical Freedom conducted Thursday at the Sample Gates on Indiana University’s campus. The rally was organized by The IU Family for Consent, not Mandates, which has a mission to get the mandate lifted to allow everyone to make their own decision. Starting at 1 p.m., the crowd listened to speeches from Ann Dorris, IU parent and president of The IU Family for Choice, not Mandates; Ashley Grogg, founder of Hoosiers for Medical Liberty, and John Jacob, Republican state representative in House District 93, among others. Even as rain began pouring, speeches continued.