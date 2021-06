The Islamic Republic of Iran will hold its 13th presidential election tomorrow, Friday, amid an economic crisis compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic. While the Western media and think tanks have already decided that the result is a foregone conclusion, the inescapable fact is that such elections are unpredictable. This was most evident in 1997, when reformists were brought to power, and again in 2005 which saw the ascent of an idiosyncratic principlist faction led by Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.