As Salvadoran Leaders Tout a Safer Country, More People Are Going Missing
On March 14, José Cortez Lemus, 20, and his brother Omar, 19, opened the rickety front gate of their home in western El Salvador and walked up the hill with a neighborhood acquaintance. Two days later, Flor María García, 33, left her house in Cojutepeque just east of San Salvador and took a bus to the capital to buy some supplies for her husband’s dentist practice. A few weeks later, on April 30, Benjamín Mejía, 43, was driving back to San Salvador on his usual work route when his truck was stopped by armed assailants.theintercept.com