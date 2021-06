The New York Islanders face the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on Monday, June 21 (6/21/2021) at 8:00 p.m. The Islanders won Game 4 of the Conference Finals on Saturday, 3-2. They jumped out two an early three-goal lead in the second period behind goals from Josh Bailey, Mathew Barzal, and Matt Martin. Tampa Bay attempted a comeback in the third period with goals from Brayden Point and Tyler Johnson; however, they came up short. With the win, the Islanders move to 2-2 in the series.