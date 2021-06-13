Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

FLASH! Kaylee McKeown Blasts World Record 57.45 in 100 Backstroke at Aussie Trials; Ariarne Titmus Scares Ledecky Record

By John Lohn - Associate Editor-in-Chief
SwimInfo
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaylee McKeown Blasts WR 57.45 in 100 Backstroke at Aussie Trials: Ariarne Titmus Scares Ledecky Record. As the United States Olympic Trials await their start in a few hours, a world-record warning shot was fired Down Under on Sunday when Kaylee McKeown, riding a hot streak for several months, broke the world record in the 100-meter backstroke at the Australian Olympic Trials in Adelaide. Consider the effort the first salvo in what should be a week of back-and-forth shots by the Americans and Aussies.

www.swimmingworldmagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaylee Mckeown
Person
Mack Horton
Person
Zac Incerti
Person
Ariarne Titmus
Person
Katie Ledecky
Person
Emily Seebohm
Person
Regan Smith
Person
Kyle Chalmers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstroke#Aussie Trials#Americans#Aussies#Commonwealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
Related
Omaha, NEfox44news.com

What a comeback: Manuel wins at trials, Adrian falls short

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — When Simone Manuel whipped around to see the “1” beside her name, months of emotions came pouring out. She closed her eyes, brought her hands together in prayer and struggled to hold back the tears. Abbey Weitzeil, the woman she had just beaten, plunged over the...
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

U.S. Olympic Trials: Abbey Weitzeil First in 50 Free Prelims, Simone Manuel Rebounds to Qualify Second; 17 Swimmers to Semifinals After Overturned DQ

U.S. Olympic Trials: Abbey Weitzeil First in 50 Free Prelims, Simone Manuel Rebounds to Qualify Second; 17 Swimmers to Semifinals After Overturned DQ. Fresh off a win in the 100 free Friday evening, Abbey Weitzeil returned to the pool for the 50 free prelims and won the final heat in 24.50, in route to the top qualifying time for semifinals. Weitzeil will be looking to win both the 100 and the 50 for the second straight Olympic Trials. Meanwhile, in the same heat, Simone Manuel qualified second for the semifinals in 24.56. Manuel had a disappointing swim in the 100 free and finished ninth, and she revealed after the race that she had been diagnosed with Overtraining Syndrome.
Swimming & Surfingthehighlandsun.com

Teenager Kaylee McKeown shatters women’s 100m backstroke world record ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Australian teenager Kaylee McKeown broke the women’s 100m backstroke world record on Sunday ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. She finished the race in 57.45 seconds. The 19-year-old, who has had a sensational 2021, swam a blistering race to go past American rival Regan Smith’s all-time record of 57.57s. Smith’s record was set at the 2019 world championships.
Swimming & Surfingwcn247.com

Australian swimmer breaks 100-meter backstroke world record

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Kaylee McKeown has broken the 100-meter backstroke world record on the second night of the Australian Olympic swim trials. The 19-year-old McKeown finished in 57.45 seconds at the South Australian Aquatic Centre. McKeown’s time improved the previous world mark of 57.57 set by American Regan Smith in 2019. Emily Seebohm finished second in 58.59 to qualify for her fourth Olympics.
Sportsthehighlandsun.com

Kaylee McKeown sets Commonwealth record, Australia announces Olympic swimming squad

Kaylee McKeown has broken the Commonwealth record in the women’s 200 metres backstroke on the final night of Australia’s Olympic trials in Adelaide. McKeown headlines a 35-member Australian squad which includes Mack Horton despite the reigning Olympic champion missing out on a berth in the men’s 400m freestyle. Competing four...
Swimming & SurfingESPN

Ariarne Titmus just misses world record at Australian Olympic trials

ADELAIDE, Australia -- Ariarne Titmus narrowly missed the world record as she won the women's 200-meter freestyle on Monday night at the Australian Olympic swimming trials. Her time of 1 minute, 53.09 seconds was the second-fastest ever for the women's 200 free and just 0.11 outside the world mark set by Italy's Federica Pellegrini in 2009, before rubberized swimsuits were banned.
Sportschatsports.com

Katie Ledecky vs. Ariarne Titmus: Swimming's Record-Chasing Rivalry Heats Up Ahead of Tokyo Games

OMAHA, Neb. — The thunder from down under is real, and you know Katie Ledecky can hear it. For Americans who have not been paying close attention to the swimming world, here is your early warning signal: superstar Ledecky will be in for a pair of serious battles in the Tokyo Olympics. In fact, it’s perfectly fair to stamp her as the underdog in both the 200- and 400-meter freestyles—events she won five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

Record-breaking Aussie dinosaur was as long as a basketball court

A newly described long-necked dinosaur the length of a basketball court and hips the height of a two-story building is the largest beast to ever walk Australia, a new study finds. Paleontologists discovered the enormous creature — a titanosaur, the largest of the long-necked sauropod dinosaurs — in Queensland’s outback....
WorldPosted by
Reuters

McKeown stakes another claim as the backstroker to beat in Tokyo

ADELAIDE, Australia, June 17 (Reuters) - Despite a week of ever faster times and broken records at the South Australia Aquatic Centre, the final night of the swimming trials to see who would make Australia's Olympic team proved a near epic occasion. Teenager Kaylee McKeown was less than one second...