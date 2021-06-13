FLASH! Kaylee McKeown Blasts World Record 57.45 in 100 Backstroke at Aussie Trials; Ariarne Titmus Scares Ledecky Record

U.S. Olympic Trials: Abbey Weitzeil First in 50 Free Prelims, Simone Manuel Rebounds to Qualify Second; 17 Swimmers to Semifinals After Overturned DQ. Fresh off a win in the 100 free Friday evening, Abbey Weitzeil returned to the pool for the 50 free prelims and won the final heat in 24.50, in route to the top qualifying time for semifinals. Weitzeil will be looking to win both the 100 and the 50 for the second straight Olympic Trials. Meanwhile, in the same heat, Simone Manuel qualified second for the semifinals in 24.56. Manuel had a disappointing swim in the 100 free and finished ninth, and she revealed after the race that she had been diagnosed with Overtraining Syndrome.