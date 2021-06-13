FLASH! Kaylee McKeown Blasts World Record 57.45 in 100 Backstroke at Aussie Trials; Ariarne Titmus Scares Ledecky Record
Kaylee McKeown Blasts WR 57.45 in 100 Backstroke at Aussie Trials: Ariarne Titmus Scares Ledecky Record. As the United States Olympic Trials await their start in a few hours, a world-record warning shot was fired Down Under on Sunday when Kaylee McKeown, riding a hot streak for several months, broke the world record in the 100-meter backstroke at the Australian Olympic Trials in Adelaide. Consider the effort the first salvo in what should be a week of back-and-forth shots by the Americans and Aussies.www.swimmingworldmagazine.com