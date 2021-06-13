A one car crash in Kissimmee early Saturday morning leaves one dead, one critical injured, FHP says

A one-car crash early Saturday morning in Kissimmee left one man dead and another critically injured and in the hospital. A 2003 Mercedes Benz was traveling southbound on John Young Parkway around 5 am when for some reason the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The car crashed into a bus stop shelter and then struck a tree, causing the vehicle to become fully engulfed in flames. The impact of the crash caused both the driver and passenger to be ejected.