Thanks to the generosity of Hannaford Supermarket - Bridgton; Spice & Grain; and Town of Denmark, Denmark Arts Center's 2021 Kids Zoom Camps are FREE! This cooking camp will help you and your child or children create fun salads for your next picnic; great for children in grades 5-8. Picnic salads featuring macaroni salad, potato salad, and fruit salad by way of animal art will be featured!