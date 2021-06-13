2021 NFL win totals, odds, predictions, best bets: Dialed-in expert picks under 8 wins for Washington
The Philadelphia Eagles missed the playoffs for the first time in four seasons a year ago, and their four-win finish was the team's worst since the 2012 campaign. Philadelphia lost seven of its final eight games and the Eagles' front office reacted by firing Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson after five seasons and trading Carson Wentz. The Eagles are now rebuilding behind second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts, who showed plenty of promise late last season, and new head coach Nick Sirianni, who last served as the offensive coordinator for the Colts. William Hill Sportsbook has pegged Philadelphia for seven victories, among the lowest 2021 NFL win totals.www.cbssports.com