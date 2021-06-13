2021 NFL win totals, odds, predictions, best bets: Dialed-in expert picks under 8 wins for Washington

Many teams look different as the new NFL season nears, but the reigning champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to bring the band back. The Buccaneers are listed with 2022 Super Bowl odds of +625 at William Hill Sportsbook behind Tom Brady and a talented roster. However, Tampa Bay is not the betting favorite, yielding that distinction to the team it defeated in the 2021 Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are the team with the best Super Bowl odds 2022 at William Hill Sportsbook at +525. Much of that stems from the individual brilliance of Mahomes, but the Chiefs also plugged several holes from their Super Bowl loss.