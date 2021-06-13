Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jasper County, SC

It’s ‘un-American’ to harass defense attorneys for doing their jobs | Op-Ed

By Jeff Stephens
Island Packet Online
 10 days ago

Two weeks ago, I served as the appointed defense attorney in the criminal trial of Mr. Devon Dunham, indicted for the murder of Ernest Martin Stevens in Jasper County. In their verdict of “Not Guilty,” the jury — consisting of seven Black jurors and five white jurors — found that the prosecution had failed to meet their burden of proving beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant intended to harm Mr. Stevens when he shot his pistol toward Mr. Stevens’ moving vehicle. Because Mr. Dunham was not charged with any other offenses, and the Solicitor’s Office did not directly indict Dunham for any other or lesser offense, the jury could not consider and give a verdict on any other possible offenses.

www.islandpacket.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jasper County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Jasper County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Murder#Un American#The Solicitor S Office#British#English#Un American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Jobs
News Break
United Nations
Related
goldrushcam.com

Attorney General Bonta Says There’s No Room for Job Discrimination Loopholes in California

June 19, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Thursday — as a result of a federal class action lawsuit challenging allegedly discriminatory “pre- placement” medical inquiries and exams used as a condition of hiring — announced filing an amicus brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit explaining the state's robust anti-discrimination protections under the California Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA). The underlying lawsuit alleges that U.S. Healthworks Medical Group — allegedly the largest provider of occupational health services in California — and its successors unlawfully required job applicants to answer highly intrusive, non-job-related, and discriminatory health questions on behalf of prospective employers, including information about menstrual issues, hair loss, and disability status. In the friend-of-the-court brief, Attorney General Bonta highlights the harms of pre-employment screenings that are discriminatory and points out the potential negative repercussions the lower court's ruling may have on all Californians, particularly those with disabilities, if it is adopted by the Ninth Circuit.
New Orleans, LANew Haven Register

Judge overturns murder conviction over juror-selection bias

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana judge has overturned a Black man's murder conviction after prosecutors agreed with defense attorneys that it was unlikely that earlier prosecutors struck possible Black jurors by chance. The Times-Picayune ' The New Orleans Advocate reports Orleans Parish Criminal District Judge Rhonda Goode overturned the...
CelebritiesPosted by
News Talk 1490

Former No Limit Rapper Paroled After 20 Years In Prison

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Noted for good conduct, expanding his vocational training and mentoring other inmates, the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee has granted parole to McKinley Phipps Jr., the former No Limit rapper who performed under the name “Mac” during his days in the free world.
Nursing Homesrcnky.com

Op-Ed: Help Stop Elder Abuse

The following op-ed is written by LaDonna Koebel, executive director for the Attorney General’s Office of Senior Protection and Mediation. During World Elder Abuse Awareness Month, Attorney General Cameron’s Medicaid Fraud Unit and Office of Senior Protection are joining forces to raise awareness about how to protect seniors from abuse in all its forms. Whether you are the family member of an aging loved one or a senior yourself, our offices stand ready to help you and those you love avoid neglect, exploitation, and physical or financial abuse.
New York City, NYBrooklynPapers.com

Op-ed: Fight crime and hold the police accountable — we can and must do both

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC. A little more than a year ago, the world watched in horror as a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd in broad daylight. It was an unspeakable outrage that sparked the greatest protest movement the nation has seen in years. Millions of Americans spoke out, demanding police reform, accountability, and racial and social justice.
Public SafetyYork Dispatch Online

OP-ED: The impact of gun violence on children

In 2017, when Tyshaun McPhatter of Washington, D.C., was seven years old, his father was shot and killed. Afterward, Tyshaun struggled with grief and had difficulty concentrating in school. His anger would occasionally ignite in outbursts. John Woodrow Cox, a reporter for The Washington Post, wrote an article about Tyshaun,...
Congress & CourtsReason.com

My Washington Post Op Ed on Today's Supreme Court Obamacare Decision

On Thursday, the Supreme Court rejected, in California v. Texas, a challenge to the Affordable Care Act brought by a coalition of Republican-controlled state governments. The 7-to-2 decision is a notable setback for Obamacare opponents, and another indication that several of the Supreme Court's conservative justices are willing to rule against conservative Republican causes.
Nevada StateMiddletown Press

Condemned Nevada inmate asks US judge to stay execution

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A convicted murderer facing lethal injection in late July in Nevada wants a federal judge to at least delay his execution long enough to review the constitutionality of the never-before-used procedure and sequence of drugs that state prison officials plan to use. In a plea for...