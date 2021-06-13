It’s ‘un-American’ to harass defense attorneys for doing their jobs | Op-Ed
Two weeks ago, I served as the appointed defense attorney in the criminal trial of Mr. Devon Dunham, indicted for the murder of Ernest Martin Stevens in Jasper County. In their verdict of “Not Guilty,” the jury — consisting of seven Black jurors and five white jurors — found that the prosecution had failed to meet their burden of proving beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant intended to harm Mr. Stevens when he shot his pistol toward Mr. Stevens’ moving vehicle. Because Mr. Dunham was not charged with any other offenses, and the Solicitor’s Office did not directly indict Dunham for any other or lesser offense, the jury could not consider and give a verdict on any other possible offenses.www.islandpacket.com