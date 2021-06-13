Juneteenth Music Celebration brings people of 'all cultures' together

Hundreds of people enjoyed food, fresh air and live musical performances during Johnstown’s Juneteenth Music Celebration on Saturday.

The turnout for the annual event at Peoples Natural Gas Park was encouraging, said organizer Oscar Cashaw.

“It’s a festival each year that everyone can take part in,” he said. “I’m hoping the community sees what we are doing so that this becomes an event for all people, not just African American people.”

The crowd included people of all ages and races.

“It’s wonderful,” said Pam Long, a Johns-town native now living in Harrisburg. “I’m so happy to see all cultures here.”

Barb Duryea said she was glad to see people embracing each other after a year of being isolated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s great music and a great cause,” she said.

Ticket sales from Saturday’s concert benefited the Flood City Youth Fitness Academy, a nonprofit founded by Cashaw to provide children with after-school activities and resources.

People enjoyed music from four bands and browsed 11 vendors offering food, drinks and ice cream, as well as clothing and jewelry.

Juneteenth commemorates the slow-traveling news that former slaves throughout the Confederate South were emancipated. The news was fully known when it reached Galveston Bay, Texas, on June 19, 1865.

Johnstown’s celebration of that milestone in U.S. history includes activities all week.

Jonnay Triplin traveled from York County for the event.

“I love being here,” she said.

Her cousin, Aletha Triplin, lives in Johnstown.

“I love to see people come together, not only the Black community,” Aletha said. “I love to see people come out with one accord. It gives me joy.”

Among the live music performances was Deacon Jeffrey Wilson’s group, Smooth Sound Band.

“This is a jubilee,” Wilson said. “It’s a beautiful day. This Juneteenth celebration is about love and unity in our city.”

Last year’s concert was canceled because of the pandemic. This year, however, Highlands Health clinic was set up to give free vaccines.

The concert to kick off the weeklong celebration was sponsored in part by the Johnstown Branch of the NAACP. Alan Cashaw, Johnstown NAACP president, said music brings people together better than a speech about history or civil rights.

“This is a moment of peace,” he said as a lineup of soul and rock bands held the crowd’s attention. “We need to have these more frequently.”