Johnstown, PA

Record Store Day draws music fans to George's Song Shop

By Russ O'Reilly roreilly@tribdem.com
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 9 days ago
For 90 years, George’s Song Shop has been catering to fans of all musical tastes.

Music fans converged on the shop early Saturday for the opening of Record Store Day – with the line of shoppers stretching to the sidewalk.

Gwen Stahl, 17, of Clymer, purchased a Twenty One Pilots record.

“I’m excited,” she said.

Including the main sales area, the shop at 128 Market St. has five floors filled with records, owner John George said.

“If we don’t have it, nobody does,” he said.

His father, Eugene George, opened the store in 1932 when the Great Depression was at its peak and Bing Crosby ruled the charts.

George’s Song Shop has withstood the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Business has been pretty good this year, all things considered,” he said. “People have been stuck in doors, so what do you do? Listen to music.”

Bob Spinelli, of Windber, was looking for albums by Tom Petty and Justin Townes Earle.

There’s something special about the sound of the needle touching the vinyl, he said.

“It’s a warmer sound,” he said. “It’s the sound of vibration.”

Matt Horner, of Johnstown, was looking for Black Sabbath.

“Record Store Day means limited releases,” he said. “Whether it’s pop, rock rap – there’s no shortage of records on record store day. George’s is the oldest store in the country. They always get good stuff.”

