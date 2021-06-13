Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Section of England fans defy pleas not to boo players taking the knee at Wembley

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OqfJo_0aSxGBzP00
Mount (left) and Declan Rice take the knee (PA Wire)

A minority of England fans once again defied calls not to jeer the players as they took the knee before kick-off in the Euro 2020 clash with Croatia.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate, the Football Association and prime minister Boris Johnson all urged supporters not to boo the anti-racism stance.

But those requests fell on some deaf ears, with an audible round of jeers from some of the expected 22,500 crowd – although cheers from the vast majority soon drowned them out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fEZ0M_0aSxGBzP00
Gareth Southgate asked England's fans not to boo (PA Wire)

The Croatia national anthem was also booed and the reaction followed on from jeers at the two warm-up games played at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium – only this time the whole continent was watching as England fans returned to Wembley for the first time since November 2019.

Southgate said last week that he would not allow his players to continue to be questioned about the knee and the subsequent reaction once the tournament got under way.

A UEFA spokesman told the PA news agency ahead of the game the governing body cannot punish any nations whose supporters do react to the gesture.

“UEFA has a zero tolerance against racism and any player who wants to demand equality amongst human beings by taking the knee will be allowed to do so,” he said.

“We urge spectators to show respect for teams and players taking the knee.

“UEFA will not take disciplinary action against the national association for their fans’ reaction to this initiative as there are no legal grounds to do so in the current competition and disciplinary regulations and to do so would be to punish a national association whose players have taken a stand against racism.”

newschain

newschain

26K+
Followers
76K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Boo#Riverside Stadium#Wembley#Uk#Lions#The Football Association#Middlesbrough
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Society
Country
U.K.
News Break
Sports
Related
Societyinews.co.uk

England fans who boo taking the knee are not racist but protesting at gesture politics, says GB News presenter Nana Akua

England fans who boo players taking the knee should not be dismissed as racist, Nana Akua, a leading presenter on GB News has claimed. The former BBC journalist, who fronts a primetime show on the new channel, Akua said some of those jeering England players were expressing disapproval of a “virtue-signalling” gesture, rather than rejecting the campaign to drive out racism.
Societyfourfourtwo.com

Stephen Kenny condemns fans who booed Republic players for taking the knee

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny and striker Adam Idah have condemned the spectators who booed their team as they took a knee in Hungary. The Irish players showed their support for football’s anti-racism campaign ahead of kick-off at a packed Szusza Ferenc Stadium in Budapest on Tuesday evening, but the gesture was not well received by many among the crowd.
Soccergranthshala.com

Croatia’s FA insists individual players CAN join England in taking the knee ahead of Euro 2020 opener if they want to… and video messages on the Wembley big screens will urge home fans NOT to boo their own players

Croatia will leave the decision to take a knee to individual players when they take on England on Sunday. Zlatko Dalic’s squad opted to sign ahead of their final friendship with Belgium and are unlikely to change their stance at Wembley. The Croatian Football Federation said they “strongly condemn any...
Soccerthegirlsun.com

Russia fans boo Belgium players for taking the knee before Euro 2020 clash

Russia fans booed the visiting Belgium players in the St Petersburg Stadium because they took the knee before kick off to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The majority of teams have decided to take the knee throughout Euro 2020. However, Russia’s players decided against following suit...
Sportskentlive.news

Priti Patel says England fans have right to boo team for taking the knee

Priti Patel has said she does not support England’s footballers taking the knee in protest against racial injustice, labelling the act “gesture politics”. The Home Secretary did not condemn football fans who had booed players for taking the knee, calling it a “choice for them” after Gareth Southgate’s side faced jeers from a minority of fans at their first match of Euro 2020.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Relief at the FA after controversy over England's players taking the knee ahead of Croatia clash did not overshadow the game at Wembley... with smattering of boos for the anti-racism gesture drowned out by cheers

The FA breathed a sigh of relief on Sunday night after the controversy over England’s players taking the knee did not overshadow their opening European Championship game against Croatia. The vast majority of the 22,500 England fans inside Wembley applauded the players’ gesture of defiance against racism with cheers quickly...
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

England fans boo taking of the knee before first Euro 2020 game against Croatia

Some England fans booed the players' anti-racism gesture of taking a knee before their opening Euro 2020match with Croatia at Wembley.The taking of the knee was booed at both of England's warm-up games at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium over the past two weeks, leading Gareth Southgate to speak out in defence of his players and even write an open letter to fans calling for the country to come together. Ahead of the start of Euro 2020, Southgate reasserted England's intention to take the knee throughout the tournament, and on Saturday the Football Association called for fans to support the team's...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

England's 'outstanding' midfield led by Kalvin Phillips boosts hopes of a deep run but 'morons' booing players taking a knee DEFIES belief... Sportsmail's experts judge the GOOD, BAD and the UGLY from England's opening game victory at Euro 2020

With a 1-0 win, England got their Euro 2020 campaign off to a great start ahead of Friday's big game against Scotland at Wembley. Raheem Sterling's second-half goal, assisted by Kalvin Phillips, made sure the Three Lions grabbed maximum points in their opening Group D game, but just how good were they?
UEFAPosted by
newschain

Steve Clarke challenges Billy Gilmour replacement to make himself Scotland hero

Scotland manager Steve Clarke challenged Billy Gilmour’s replacement to make himself a national hero after the Chelsea midfielder’s positive Covid-19 test caused isolated disruption ahead of their crucial final Euro 2020 group game. Gilmour’s positive result will force Clarke to rethink his starting line-up after the 20-year-old earned UEFA’s man...
Soccerchatsports.com

Jordan Pickford's kicking quality vindicates Gareth Southgate's faith

Jordan Pickford’s incredible pass from just outside his own penalty area to Raheem Sterling on the edge of the Scotland box was the highlight of a wonderful goalkeeping performance at Wembley. From being the supposed weak link in England’s Euro 2020 side, the Everton No 1 has arguably been Gareth...