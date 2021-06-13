Reds 10, Rockies 3

Wade Miley was delivered on mounds and plates. Joey Votto released a two-run single with Go Ahead in the third inning, and Cincinnati Reds defeated the sluggish Colorado Rockies 10-3 on Saturday. The major hit .362 and the National League took part in a game with a slugging percentage of .638. Bot and Eugenio Suarez have each added two hits to the Reds, who have won nine out of twelve games since falling below .500 in the season’s best six games on May 29. They reached .500 at 31-31 for the first time since they were 19 years old. May 16-19. The Rockies lost each road series this season and slipped off Coors Field to 5-26, but at home it was 20-14. Opponents have reached double digits in each of the last three games and have lost four and six of the last eight games. Miley singles twice and drew a lead-off walk in Cincinnati’s two runs and six innings. The left-handed player, who recorded his first no-hitter no-run on May 7, overcame a muddy situation including the temperature of 93 degrees match time, 6 hits and 3 runs, 2 wins, 1 walk, 3 in 7 innings. Made it possible to strike out. Manager David Bell was sent off by referee Marvin Hudson in the fourth inning. Bell appeared to be discussing a foul tip call after Jesse Winker’s swing. Colorado’s right-handed German Marquez tied his career high with 12 hits. He continued with two batters to sixth, and was desolate with nine runs, eight wins, two walks and five strikeouts. In the Rockies, starters Charlie Blackmon, Raimel Tapia and Ryan McMahon were out of the lineup and took advantage of third baseman Suarez’s second base error to put together a two-time, three-run rally and score a simple three. -2 Lead.TRAINER’S ROOMRockies: Manager Bud Black said IF-OF’s Chris Owings will leave on Sunday for a rehab mission with Triple A Albuquerque. Owings is on the injured list for 60 days after undergoing surgery to repair a sprained right thumb. Reds: Suarez returned to the starting lineup after leaving early Friday’s match to treat a hand injury he suffered in a cooking accident at home. UP NEXTRockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela (2-6) starts on Sunday. Cincinnati won the game 7-6, allowing one run in seven innings against Reds at Coors Field on May 16. Reds: RHP Tony Santilan was promoted from Triple A Louisville on Saturday and made his major league debut on Sunday. ..