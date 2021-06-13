Cancel
MLB

Reds 10, Rockies 3

 9 days ago

CINCINNATI (AP) — Wade Miley delivered on the mound and at the plate, Joey Votto had a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning and the Reds beat the slumping Colorado Rockies 10-3. Tyler Naquin had three hits and Miley was one of four Reds with two, including Nick Castellanos, who went into the game leading the majors in hitting at .362 and the National League in slugging percentage at .638.

Joey Votto
Wade Miley
Eugenio Suárez
#Reds#Ap#The National League
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
Baseball
Sports
MLB
New York Post

Rockies vs. Reds prediction: Go with experienced pitcher

With the Avalanche eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs and the Nuggets on the brink, the Rockies will be dominating the sports pages in Colorado. Happy reading!. The Marlins (and Stitches) beat the Rockies’ Antonio Senzatela (2-6, 4.62 ERA) last Tuesday. Prior to that outing he was stingy, limiting the Mets and Rangers to three runs over a combined 12 innings.
MLB
chatsports.com

Reds manager David Bell ejected from game against the Rockies

For the second time this year, Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell was ejected from the game. Bell was ejected after left fielder Jesse Winker struck out at the end of the fourth inning. Winker swung at a pitch with two strikes, and it looked like Winker foul tipped the ball. After home plate umpire Marvin Hudson called Winker out on strikes, Winker stayed at home plate after the inning ended to speak with the umpire.
MLB
denversun.com

Reds continue Rockies' road woes in 10-3 victory

A day after helping his team make offensive history, Joey Votto made some of his own Saturday as the host Cincinnati Reds used timely hitting and defense for a 10-3 victory that continued the road misery of the Colorado Rockies. Votto's two-run single in the third wiped out a 3-2...
MLB
bettingpros.com

Trends point to the over in the Rockies-Reds series opener

The over is 7-2-1 in the last ten meetings between the Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds. In addition, the over is 3-0-1 in their previous four meetings overall. The over/under for tonight’s series opener is 9.5 runs, per BettingPros consensus odds. Cincinnati’s Tyler Mahle (5-2, 3.32 ERA) is 3-0 with a 1.04 ERA over his last three starts. While all those games have come on the road, Mahle will be eager to use this momentum to get his struggles at home situated. He has a 7.23 through four home starts and has allowed 13 earned runs over his last seven innings at the Great American Ball Park. Those poor outings came against first-place teams (Cubs and Giants), while the Rockies are anything but a great team. Their 5-24 road record is well-documented, and they have an MLB-worst .201 team batting average and .567 OPS through their first 29 road games. Colorado counters with Kyle Freeland, who is 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA in three starts this year. Freeland’s ERA is inflated by a poor last start at home against Oakland, in which he was tagged for five runs in five innings. However, he has pitched to a much more respectable 4.50 ERA in his two road starts. He continues to build his arm strength and pitch count, and it should not be long until we see Freeland become as dependable as he was for the team last year when he led the majors with 13 starts.
MLB
chatsports.com

Reds rip Rockies’ Kyle Freeland for five homers in 11-5 rout

It would be understandable if Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland had flashbacks to his miserable 2019 season. Friday night at Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park, the Reds launched five home runs off Freeland in four-plus innings on their way to an 11-5 romp. “The problem was completely missing locations,” said Freeland,...
MLB
chatsports.com

Cincinnati Reds make history with parade of homers in rout over Colorado Rockies

Joey Votto usually isn’t a player who shows a ton of emotion after a home run, but here he was letting all the excitement out. Votto lifted a three-run homer to left field in the Cincinnati Reds’ 11-5 rout over the Colorado Rockies and he let everyone in Great American Ball Park know how he felt. He touched home plate, took off his helmet and shouted before high fiving his teammates.
MLB
Lima News

Baseball: Reds hit 5 homers, extend Rockies’ road woes

CINCINNATI — The Reds hit five homers over the first five innings, including a three-run blast by Joey Votto, and Cincinnati extended the Colorado Rockies’ road woes with an 11-5 win on Friday night. Nick Castellanos, Scott Heineman, Kyle Farmer and Tyler Stephenson also went deep against Kyle Freeland (0-2),...
MLB
illinoisnewstoday.com

Rockies Hermann Marquez seems to be more successful than the Reds

If Colorado Rockies starter German Marquez wants to lead the team to something very unusual this season, Roadwin, on Saturday afternoon, he needs to cool the powerful bats of the Cincinnati Reds. The Rocky Mountains fell 5-25 on the streets after handing over five home runs to five batters in...
MLB
denversun.com

Reds bash 5 homers in first 5 innings, rout Rockies

Five different Cincinnati batters homered in each of the first five innings, and starter Tyler Mahle went six innings as the host Reds routed the road-weary Colorado Rockies, 11-5, Friday night. Homers from Nick Castellanos, Scott Heineman, Joey Votto, Kyle Farmer and Tyler Stephenson off Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (0-2)...
MLB
FOX Sports

Rockies, streaking Blackmon set for matchup against Reds

LINE: Reds -131, Rockies +113; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Colorado will square off on Saturday. The Reds are 14-16 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has hit 88 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the club with 17, averaging one every 12.6 at-bats.
MLB
allfans.co

Reds 10, Rockies 3: Another lopsided loss on the road

After obtaining an early 3-2 lead, the Rockies looked pretty lifeless in surrendering eight more runs and losing 10-3 in the second game of this three-game set. Germán Márquez struggled with the command of his breaking ball over the course of the afternoon. It was clear from the first inning that Márquez didn’t have the command he has over his last few starts. The Cincinnati Reds were able to put crooked numbers on the scoreboard in the first, third, fifth and sixth innings. To add insult to injury for Márquez, he was also picked off by Miley after singling in the fifth inning.
MLB
Journal-News

McCoy: Reds play home run derby in big win over Rockies

Cincinnati sets franchise record by hitting homers in each of the first five innings. When the Colorado Rockies wear their purple-trimmed road uniforms they are the ultimate defenseless punching bags. And the Cincinnati Reds took advantage of it, and then some, for an 11-5 romp Friday night in Great American...
MLB
bettingpros.com

Reds hope for a continued power surge in today's game against the Rockies

The Cincinnati Reds had five different batters hit home runs in the first five innings of yesterday's 11-5 win over the Colorado Rockies. They hope for continued offensive success in the second game of their series this afternoon. Betting Impact:. The Reds are -130 moneyline favorites and the over/under is...
MLB
WRAL

Miley, Votto propel Reds past slumping Rockies 10-3

CINCINNATI — Wade Miley delivered on the mound and at the plate, Joey Votto had a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the slumping Colorado Rockies 10-3 Saturday. Tyler Naquin had three hits and Miley was one of four Reds with two, including Nick...
MLB
sandiegosun.com

Reds turn to rookie Tony Santillan in finale vs. Rockies

The Reds are looking to head out on their nine-game road trip with momentum, while the Colorado Rockies are just looking to stop the bleeding when the two teams meet Sunday in the finale of a three-weekend series in Cincinnati. The Reds are turning to 24-year-old Tony Santillan, who will...
MLB
ohionewstime.com

Miley, bot pushes Reds beyond slump rocky 10-3

Wade Miley was delivered on mounds and plates. Joey Votto released a two-run single with Go Ahead in the third inning, and Cincinnati Reds defeated the sluggish Colorado Rockies 10-3 on Saturday. The major hit .362 and the National League took part in a game with a slugging percentage of .638. Bot and Eugenio Suarez have each added two hits to the Reds, who have won nine out of twelve games since falling below .500 in the season’s best six games on May 29. They reached .500 at 31-31 for the first time since they were 19 years old. May 16-19. The Rockies lost each road series this season and slipped off Coors Field to 5-26, but at home it was 20-14. Opponents have reached double digits in each of the last three games and have lost four and six of the last eight games. Miley singles twice and drew a lead-off walk in Cincinnati’s two runs and six innings. The left-handed player, who recorded his first no-hitter no-run on May 7, overcame a muddy situation including the temperature of 93 degrees match time, 6 hits and 3 runs, 2 wins, 1 walk, 3 in 7 innings. Made it possible to strike out. Manager David Bell was sent off by referee Marvin Hudson in the fourth inning. Bell appeared to be discussing a foul tip call after Jesse Winker’s swing. Colorado’s right-handed German Marquez tied his career high with 12 hits. He continued with two batters to sixth, and was desolate with nine runs, eight wins, two walks and five strikeouts. In the Rockies, starters Charlie Blackmon, Raimel Tapia and Ryan McMahon were out of the lineup and took advantage of third baseman Suarez’s second base error to put together a two-time, three-run rally and score a simple three. -2 Lead.TRAINER’S ROOMRockies: Manager Bud Black said IF-OF’s Chris Owings will leave on Sunday for a rehab mission with Triple A Albuquerque. Owings is on the injured list for 60 days after undergoing surgery to repair a sprained right thumb. Reds: Suarez returned to the starting lineup after leaving early Friday’s match to treat a hand injury he suffered in a cooking accident at home. UP NEXTRockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela (2-6) starts on Sunday. Cincinnati won the game 7-6, allowing one run in seven innings against Reds at Coors Field on May 16. Reds: RHP Tony Santilan was promoted from Triple A Louisville on Saturday and made his major league debut on Sunday. ..
MLB
lamarledger.com

Reds rough up Rockies’ German Marquez, cruise to 10-3 win

The Boston Red Sox had “The Curse of the Bambino.”. The Chicago Cubs had “The Curse of the Billy Goat.”. The Rockies have, what? “The Curse of Dinger?”. Or maybe, when it comes to road games, Murphy’s Law rules: “Anything that can go wrong will go wrong.” You can ask right-hander German Marquez about that.
MLB
ESPN

Suárez, surging Reds sweep Rockies, move back over .500

CINCINNATI -- — Eugenio Suárez hit an early two-run homer and the surging Cincinnati Reds climbed back over .500 for the first time since April 21, beating the Colorado Rockies 6-2 Sunday. The Reds have won 10 of their last 13, including three straight over the Rockies. It was the...
MLB
redlegnation.com

What did we learn in the Reds sweep over the Rockies?

Perhaps the biggest thing that we learned, though we knew it coming into the series, is that the Colorado Rockies are very bad on the road. Colorado, after being swept this weekend is now 5-27 on the road. Ouch. Let’s focus a bit more on the Cincinnati Reds, though, shall...