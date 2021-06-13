Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Barbora Krejcikova wraps up another success at Roland Garros

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06yRcz_0aSxFmUN00
Barbora Krejcikova, right, and Katerina Siniakova do a celebratory leap (AP)

Barbora Krejcikova completed a dream fortnight by becoming the first woman for 21 years to win singles and doubles titles at the same French Open.

A day after lifting her first grand slam singles trophy with victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Krejcikova joined fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova for a 6-4 6-2 victory over Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Iga Swiatek.

Krejcikova emulates France’s Mary Pierce, who achieved the feat in 2000, and wins her seventh slam trophy.

Krejcikova and Siniakova won titles at Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2018, while she has won the mixed doubles at the Australian Open for the last three years.

The 25-year-old admitted it was hard to focus on another final, saying: “It was really difficult. Yesterday, so many emotions and everything. I didn’t really sleep well.

“I woke up in the morning and I felt really tired. I can actually say that out loud right now, I’m having some pains in my leg.

“I’m really happy that it went this way. I actually went really relaxed today when I went on court. I was just trying to really support my partner and also just try to cheer her up a little bit, because we already played finals in Australia. She said, ‘I felt I was playing bad there, I don’t want to play like this again’.

“I’m like, ‘No worries. You are not going to screw it up to me. It’s fine. Just let’s go. Let’s keep playing. Let’s keep working. Let’s fight for every single ball.’

“I’m super happy that she was just really playing today really well. She was really helping me. I’m really thankful to her that she was there, that she was standing next to me. It felt a little bit easier than yesterday.

“I’m just really happy that we have another title and looking forward we are going to continue with our co-operation at Wimbledon and also for the Olympics. I hope there’s going to be a bright future for us.”

Krejcikova was planning to relax her teetotal approach for a well-deserved celebration before heading home to the Czech Republic to try to take in her achievements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hRgZu_0aSxFmUN00
Barbora Krejcikova, right, and Katerina Siniakova kiss the trophy (AP)

“I think we’re going to have a dinner together this evening,” she said. “We will have a little glass of champagne. I already said I don’t really drink but I think it’s a time to actually celebrate it. I think we’re going to really enjoy.

“The rest, I just want to go back home. I just really have to relax. I have to spend some time with my family. After that just start to work again.”

Krejcikova is the 12th first-time slam champion on the women’s side since the start of 2016. Of those, only four have so far gone on to win another title, and it remains to be seen whether Krejcikova can build on her success by becoming a regular challenger in singles.

I just know from now on I can really enjoy because I have pretty much achieved everything I really wanted

Krejcikova will be making her singles main draw debut at Wimbledon as a seed having been ranked outside the the 100 less than a year ago.

She said: “I hope I’m going to have some chances on the grass, but I don’t really know because I’m not that experienced on it. We will see. I’m just really looking forward to playing the next tournament and every tournament.

“Right now, after all of this happened, this last two weeks, last two days, I feel really relieved and relaxed. I just know from now on I can really enjoy because I have pretty much achieved everything I really wanted.”

newschain

newschain

26K+
Followers
76K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Czech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Australian Open
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
newschain

Unseeded Barbora Krejcikova claims French Open title

Unseeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to win her first grand slam title at the French Open. In a match between two first-time slam finalists, it was the 25-year-old from Brno who came out on top to win 6-1 2-6 6-4 on Court Philippe Chatrier. Even in this unpredictable...
Tennisatptour.com

Tsitsipas Charges Past Medvedev Into Roland Garros SFs

Stefanos Tsitsipas was in superb form as he charged past Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(3), 7-5 on Tuesday night to book a place in the Roland Garros semi-final. The FedEx ATP Race To Turin leader overcame the surging Medvedev, who was into this stage in Paris for the first time, to earn his first victory over the Russian since 2019 and improve to 2-6 in their ATP Head2Head.
Tennisausopen.com

Roland Garros: Tsitsipas, Zverev, Pavlyuchenkova, Zidansek into semis

Mededvev sprayed 44 unforced errors to Tsitsipas’ 24 as his flat strokes failed to consistently trouble the in-form Greek. The end came in unusual style on match point when Medvedev chose to serve underarm, which was easily read by Tsitsipas, who swept a backhand winner past the Russian for victory.
Tennisatptour.com

Nadal Reaches 14th Roland Garros Semi-final

Rafael Nadal saw his 36-set winning streak end on Parisian clay Wednesday, but the Spanish superstar battled through to a record-extending 14th Roland Garros semi-final. The 13-time champion improved to a 105-2 match record at the clay-court Grand Slam following a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 victory over Argentine 10th seed Diego Schwartzman in two hours and 45 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Tennissportsworldnews.com

2021 French Open: Krejcikova, Pavlyuchenkova to Contest Women's Title in Roland Garros

Tags:2021 French Open, French Open, 2021 French Open Semifinals, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Barbora Krejcikova, Maria Sakkari, Tamara Zidansek. History was made at the 2021 French Open on Thursday as for just the second time in the open era, a women's Grand Slam event featured four maiden semifinalists. After delivering some outstanding...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Roland Garros day 14 recap: Barbora is the new queen of Paris

Barbora Krejcikova won her first Slam title by beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1 2-6 6-4 in the 2021 Roland Garros women's singles final, in one hour and 58 minutes. That of the Czech tennis player is truly a fairy tale: she entered the top 100 players in the world only last October and, now, in the space of three weeks, she has won the WTA Strasbourg first and then the French Open.
TennisThe Independent

French Open: Unseeded Barbora Krejcikova edges past Maria Sakkari set up final with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Barbora Krejcikova saved a match point in one of the French Open’s most dramatic semi-finals to beat Maria Sakkari and set up a final clash with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Czech Krejcikova becomes the fourth unseeded finalist in the last five years at Roland Garros after a 7-5 4-6 9-7 victory that lasted three hours and 18 minutes and was dripping in tension throughout.
Tennistennishead.net

Krejcikova battles through marathon to reach Roland Garros final

Krejcikova reached her maiden Grand Slam singles final by defeating Greek challenger Sakkari in a tense Roland Garros semi-final. Having previously gone no further than the fourth round of a Grand Slam singles draw, Barbora Krejciokova booked her place in the 2021 French Open final with a 7-5, 4-6, 9-7 victory over Maria Sakkari that took over three hours on-court.
Tennis10sballs.com

Unseeded Krejcikova Wins Roland Garros Title, Honors Coach Novotna

Shoes streaked with dirt, Barbora Krejcikova raised her eyes to the sky in elation and blew a kiss toward the heavens. Playing just her fifth major main draw, the unseeded Krejcikova defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in today’s Roland Garros final realizing her greatest dreams with eyes wide open—and the spirit of her tennis mentor the late, great Jana Novotna burning brightly in her heart.
Tennisnewscenter1.tv

The Latest: Noskova wins girls title at Roland Garros

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on French Open (all times local):. Linda Noskova won the French Open girls’ trophy to become the first female Czech player since Hana Mandlikova to claim a singles title at Roland Garros. She beat Erika Andreeva of Russia 7-6 (3), 6-3 in a battle of...
Tenniskfgo.com

Tennis-Czech Krejcikova adds women’s doubles to singles title at Roland Garros

PARIS (Reuters) – Czech Barbora Krejcikova completed a singles-doubles title sweep at the French Open on Sunday when she lifted the women’s doubles trophy with compatriot Katerina Siniakova, beating Iga Swiatek and Bethanie Mattek-Sands 6-4 6-2. Krejcikova became the first player to win both the women’s singles and doubles title in Paris since Frenchwoman Mary Pierce completed the feat in 2000.
TennisThe Guardian

Barbora Krejcikova doubles up at French Open to make mark on history

Not since the 2000 edition of the French Open, when Mary Pierce followed her poignant, emotional singles revival by victoriously teaming up with the great Martina Hingis in doubles, had anyone done the double, winning singles and doubles titles at Roland Garros. But over the past few days, Barbora Krejcikova...
Tennissportsgamblingpodcast.com

2021 French Open Finals Picks – Roland Garros

Hello everybody! The ATP and WTA finals are set for this year’s Roland Garros. There are really good matchups on both the men’s and women’s sides, and these two matches should be really good. World number one Novak Djokovic will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas on the ATP side while the WTA side will feature two up-and-comers in Barbora Krejcikova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Let’s jump right into this year’s 2021 French Open finals picks, shall we?
Tennissportsworldnews.com

2021 French Open: Djokovic, Krejcikova Crowned Roland Garros Champions

Tags:2021 French Open, French Open, Roland Garros, Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Barbora Krejcikova. For two weeks, the 2021 French Open delivered drama, excitement, and some outstanding tennis. Only two players, however, survived until the end, with Novak Djokovic and Barbora Krejcikova reigning supreme in the men's and women's singles events in the year's second Grand Slam.
Tennistennisgrandstand.com

Shocker! Rafael Nadal The Favorite To Win Roland Garros

When asked about Roland Garros, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga replied that Rafael Nadal was his top favorite. He also remembered to praise the 13-time champion and his record in Paris. Rafael Nadal debuted in 2005 in Paris, winning the title only a few days after turning 19 and forging his path towards tennis legends.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Daniil Medvedev attacks the organizers of Roland Garros 2021

Despite the elimination in the quarterfinals, Daniil Medvedev can be satisfied with his Roland Garros 2021. Before this tournament he had never won a match here in Paris and in this edition he reached the quarter finals showing good tennis and fighting in yesterday's match until the end against Stefanos Tsitsipas, one of the main favorites of this tournament and certainly not a simple opponent.
TennisAdvanced Television

Eurosport grows Roland-Garros audience

Eurosport has reported significant year-on-year growth of its audience on its digital platforms across Europe, in addition to viewers watching on discovery+, following the first week of play at Roland-Garros, as fans streamed the action and engaged with exclusive content in their millions. The success of some of Europe’s biggest...