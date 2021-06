They say you're never too old to learn, and that holds in fantasy hockey as well. Fantasy general managers who are still clinging to the old ways will find themselves struggling each season but will chalk up the lack of success to luck. These are the GMs who consistently draft over-the-hill players believing they are still as good as when they were in their prime. These GMs overrate players that have never had success in the NHL. These GMs still draft players based on who the players line up with (two years ago, a buddy of mine who is a Leafs fan drafted Cody Ceci in a points-only pool because Ceci was going to play alongside Morgan Rielly).