The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday in Washington, D.C. with Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a trilateral setting to highlight the first anniversary of the Abraham Accords and the normalization agreements between the two nations. The Secretary welcomed the warming relations between Israel and the UAE, including the opening of respective embassies, appointment of ambassadors, new direct flights, dozens of cultural exchanges, and burgeoning economic and business ties that have benefited the people of both countries and the region. The Secretary also reiterated the Administration’s commitment to advancing a negotiated two-state solution and to harnessing these agreements to that end.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 9 DAYS AGO