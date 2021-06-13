College pitcher from Minnesota gets new prosthetic arm after his was stolen

Credit: Augustana University

A college baseball player from Minnesota has been fitted with a new prosthetic arm after his was stolen.

Parker Hanson, a right-handed pitcher for Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, had his prosthetic arm and attachments stolen from his vehicle in May. He was born without a left hand.

"To the person in Sioux Falls last night who felt the need to steal other people’s property, I hope those prosthetic arms and attachments bring you more use than they brought me," Hanson wrote in a Facebook post. "I hope you can use them to better yourself more than I did for myself. I hope you use them to motivate others the way I strived to. I used them every single day, so I hope you can too."

The Hawley, Minnesota, native's equipment was valued at upwards of $25,000.

The athletic department at Augustana helped Hanson start a fundraiser to cover the costs for a replacement, which was allowed because it fell in the "extraordinary circumstances" window of the NCAA's strict bylaws.

Any donations exceeding the cost were then to be donated to Shriner's Hospitals for Children and NubAbility, both picked by Hanson. But once Hanson's story started gaining attention – even the Washington Post picked up the story – Shriner's Hospitals for Children decided to gift Hanson with a new prosthetic.

The theft was caught on surveillance video.

Hanson wound up getting his stolen property returned, though the prosthetic still needed to be replaced because it was damaged. It's unclear if the thief was ever identified by authorities.

The fundraiser wound up generating close to $10,000, according to KARE 11, and he was fitted for a new prosthetic this week at Shriner's Childrens in Woodbury.

Hanson graduated this spring. He pitched in 12 games as a senior and struck out 27 batters in just over 21 innings.