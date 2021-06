Before we get underway laying out the best and worst contracts currently on each NFL team's books, there are a few important things to consider. We are analyzing from the perspective of the franchise, so the “best” contracts are those where the team is getting great on-field value as compared to compensation. However, we’re only looking at veteran contracts because all 32 teams have a rookie contract that provides tremendous surplus value. And that’s not because they negotiated a great deal, even if they did make a great draft pick.