Duck Men Runner-Up, but Undaunted in NCAA Track and Field

While the Duck men weren’t able to overtake the LSU Tigers, Friday provided one of the most exciting days in NCAA Championship history. As previously suggested, it would have taken a huge effort by the Duck men combined with a dramatic failure by the LSU men to give the Ducks any chance of an NCAA title. LSU scored just a point less than proposed by the Track and Field News prognosticators, while the Duck men were right on the money with the 53 points Track and Field News anticipated. The end result was LSU 84, Oregon 53.