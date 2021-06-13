India: Fire rips through Rohingya camp, leaving hundreds homeless

In 2017, Myanmar's military unleashed a deadly campaign of ethnic cleansing against the Rohingya people living on the western coast of the country. Soldiers carried out murder and rape on a massive scale as more than 700,000 people from the mainly-Muslim minority group fled to neighbouring countries. One of those Rohingya is Zoora, who was just 12 years old when she arrived at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh. When Sky News journalist Ashish Joshi found out sex traffickers were prowling the camp he realised this was more than just a news story - he had to do something.