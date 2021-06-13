Cancel
Homeless

India: Fire rips through Rohingya camp, leaving hundreds homeless

dnyuz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi, India – A massive fire has destroyed a Rohingya refugee camp in the Indian capital, New Delhi, leaving hundreds of people homeless. The blaze broke out at about 11:30pm on Saturday and quickly spread through the camp, reducing 55 ramshackle shelters to ashes in the Madanpur Khadar area in the capital city’s south. No deaths or serious injuries have been reported in the fire – the second time the camp has been reduced to ashes since 2018.

