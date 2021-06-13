What should my oil consumption be?

Question: What is extended detection and response (XDR), and why should I consider it now?. Al Huger, vice president and general manager of Cisco Security Platform & Response: XDR addresses the complexity that security operations centers (SOCs) have suffered for years: Threat detection products operate as islands across the network, yielding divergent alerts that require correlation for effective response. Since the advent of security information and event management (SIEM) systems, security teams have spent years locating, forwarding, collecting, normalizing, and prioritizing alerts from their threat detection systems. More recently, security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) platforms have provided a bolt-on addition to automate and respond to normalized SIEM alerts, deepening the complexity and requiring more effort from scarce staff.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO