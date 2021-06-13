Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

The NYC Mayor’s Race Is a Warning for Progressives

dnyuz.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepresentative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the most prominent progressive politicians in the country, warned last week that her hometown is at high risk of having a decidedly moderate mayor. Standing in New York’s City Hall Park to deliver a last-minute endorsement of Maya Wiley, a civil-rights lawyer who’d previously struggled to crack the top tier, Ocasio-Cortez urged the left to come together. “We have the candidates in the field, and it’s time for us to make a choice,” she said. “We cannot afford to sit on the sidelines. We can’t afford to not engage because of what could have been. We engage in the world that we have.”

dnyuz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
New York City, NY
Elections
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Yang
Person
Dianne Morales
Person
Scott Stringer
Person
Maya Wiley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Mayor#Race#Legislature#Progressive Politics#Democratic#Democrats#B Tes#Trump#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to watch in the NYC mayor's race primary

New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary is heading toward an uncertain finish when voters head to the polls Tuesday as the field’s top tier jockeys for position in the final stretch. The leading Democratic contenders include Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, former New York City Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Senate to vote on sweeping voting rights bill

McConnell says GOP will block voting legislation, calls bill a "partisan power grab" by Democrats. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke out against the Democrats’ voting legislation that faces a key test vote at 5:30 p.m. ET today. He described it as a “transparent plan to tilt every election in America permanently in their favor,” saying that it would let Democrats "take a red pen to election laws in each of the 50 states neutering voting ID laws and ballot harvesting."
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Record-high U.S. house prices, tight supply weigh on sales

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. home sales fell for a fourth straight month in May as record-high prices amid low inventory frustrated potential buyers, a trend that could persist for a while, with builders unable to deliver more houses because of expensive lumber. The decline in sales reported by...
ChinaPosted by
CBS News

Australia rejects U.N. warning to list Great Barrier Reef as "in danger"

The United Nations says the Great Barrier Reef has suffered such extensive damage that it should be listed as "in danger." The warning prompted an immediate rejection from the Australian government. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) committee warned Tuesday that "urgent" action is needed to combat...