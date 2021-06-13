Cancel
Real Estate

The share of US companies planning to slash their office space is plummeting

dnyuz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS companies that planned to downsize their office real estate during the pandemic are now rethinking their plans. Only 9% of large US companies, defined as 10,000 employees or more, anticipate their office portfolios will get “significantly smaller” over the next three years, according to a new report from CBRE, a commercial real estate company. That’s down from 39% from last September. The survey included responses from 185 US-based companies.

dnyuz.com
Slash
#Tech Companies#Commercial Real Estate#Real Estate Company#Cbre#Kastle#Quartz
