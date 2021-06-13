The share of US companies planning to slash their office space is plummeting
US companies that planned to downsize their office real estate during the pandemic are now rethinking their plans. Only 9% of large US companies, defined as 10,000 employees or more, anticipate their office portfolios will get “significantly smaller” over the next three years, according to a new report from CBRE, a commercial real estate company. That’s down from 39% from last September. The survey included responses from 185 US-based companies.dnyuz.com