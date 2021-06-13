National Sewing Machine Day: History, Facts And Quotes

I spent much of my working life as a psychologist and psychotherapist, helping people come to terms with the uncomfortable and often painful realities of their lives and personal histories. I was therefore struck by parallels with the attitudes to our national history as deftly described by David Olusoga (‘My job is to be a historian. It’s not to make people feel good’, 7 June). The defences are similar: suppression, selective memory, denial, delusion, distortion, myth creation and, for a number of people, grandiosity. In the end, perhaps we as a nation can learn from the experience of individuals who find themselves liberated by finally facing up to difficult realities, past and present.