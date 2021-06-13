CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

More needed: G7 nations agree to boost climate finance

trust.org
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleClimate groups say promises lack detail and developed nations should be more ambitious in their financial commitments. * Rest of pledges lack specifics, say green groups. CARBIS BAY, England, June 13 (Reuters) - G7 leaders agreed on Sunday to raise their contributions to meet an overdue spending pledge of $100 billion...

news.trust.org

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Attenborough
TheConversationAU

Glasgow COP26: climate finance pledges from rich nations are inadequate and time is running out

The make-or-break United Nations climate talks in Glasgow have begun. Much attention so far has rightly focused on the emissions reduction ambition each nation is taking to the negotiations. But another key goal of the talks is to dramatically scale up so-called “climate finance” for developing nations. Climate finance is money paid by wealthy countries (which are responsible for most of the historic emissions) to developing countries to help them pay for emissions reduction measures and adaptation. Climate finance should be in addition to standard development aid. At the 2009 Copenhagen climate talks, wealthy nations promised US$100 billion a year in climate...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Britain urged to back £50bn ‘reparations’ package for countries worst hit by climate change

Boris Johnson’s government has been urged to push for an expanded package of financial “reparations” for countries facing the worst damage from the climate crisis.Although wealthy nations have committed to providing $100bn (£73bn) a year for developing countries by 2023, most of the money will come in the form of loans.The Green Party said £50bn a year was needed in grants for the poorest countries by the end of decade – and called on the UK to take special responsibility for “reparation” payments as a former colonial power.Greens’ co-leader Carla Denyer said a far more generous climate finance plan...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Finance#Climate Change#Seven Nations#Reuters#Climate Action Network#G7#The United Nations#European Commission#British
AFP

Major methane deal at climate summit -- without China

Countries on Tuesday issued a landmark pledge to slash their methane emissions this decade, with US President Joe Biden chiding China's leader for skipping the make-or-break COP26 climate summit.  - Access issues - Earlier on Tuesday, countries made a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030. 
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Climate change: 'More homegrown timber needed' to cut emissions

Building the homes of the future will require Wales to become a "forest nation", according to industry experts. They said much more homegrown timber is needed to cut carbon emissions from construction, and would also lead to greener homes and jobs in rural areas. A group of forestry, manufacturing and...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

APEC Finance Ministers Agree to Step up Vaccine Efforts

(Reuters) -Finance ministers from Asia-Pacific trade group APEC met on Friday and agreed to step up efforts to expand COVID-19 vaccine manufacture and supply, and support global vaccine sharing, host nation New Zealand said in a statement. The ministers agreed to use all available policy tools to address COVID-19 and...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Germany
Country
China
trust.org

Pope, Pacific Islands urge action as rich nations ring climate alarm

The low-lying Pacific islands are widely seen as a frontline in the fight against climate change as they struggle with rising sea levels. * Pacific Islands urge strong G20 commitment on climate. * G20 recognises need for action to keep 1.5C within reach. * Pope says crisis an opportunity to...
ENVIRONMENT
trust.org

World needs $5 trillion in annual climate finance by 2030 for rapid action

From transport to agriculture and electricity, progress is lagging in all sectors on reducing planet-heating emissions at the pace required to limit global warming to 1.5C, the study finds. Oct 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Climate finance needs to rise sharply to $5 trillion a year globally by 2030 to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

To deal with the climate crisis, the world needs more democracy

Your article (World is failing to make changes needed to avoid climate breakdown, report finds, 28 October) highlights the importance of strong democratic governance in supporting sustainable development. Huge changes to all levels of society, politics and businesses are required to avoid the most devastating effects of climate change and environmental degradation.
ENVIRONMENT
albuquerquenews.net

China cuts down magnesium production, disrupts Europe's car industry

POREG (Policy Research Group) reported that China that manufactures more than 95 per cent of Europe's magnesium requirements, has cut back on production leading to considerable disquiet in the European Union (EU), as magnesium is vital to sectors such as cars, aircraft, and electronics. At the recent EU leaders' summit...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy