The Farrellys Are Working On a ‘Kingpin 2’

The first question that comes to mind when learning about an impending sequel to the 1996 comedy Kingpin is: “What’s the point?”. Seriously, the comedy ended on a high note with Roy and Claudia driving off together and Ishmael playing the part of the hero that had redeemed his friends and helped save the farm. As comedies go this one was pretty underrated since it was definitely a lot of sick and nasty humor, but it was still insanely funny. But it sounds as though the Farrelly brothers are going to be producing this movie, and there’s no word yet on whether it’s going to be a direct sequel or if it will be something different that will take the name of the first movie. But then again, if the original actors aren’t there, then why bother making it in the first place? There’s no idea as to whether Woody Harrelson will come back, and it doesn’t sound as if Randy Quaid would be available since his life has taken a very different course.