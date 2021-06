When Tory Lanez first started teasing his new song "SKAT" with DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion called out her "Cry Baby" collaborator for switching sides and working with her biggest enemy. At the time, DaBaby seemingly confirmed that Tory had bought an older verse from his vault, urging Megan not to think too hard about his decision. Now that the track has officially been released, Megan has taken a major issue with the move, calling out DaBaby publicly over the weekend on Twitter.