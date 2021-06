MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A man is in critical condition after his vehicle left the roadway, went airborne and rolled multiple times early Wednesday morning. Police say they responded to the crash on M-57 around 3:15 a.m. Their investigation revealed that a 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck had been traveling eastbound on M-57 when it ran off the roadway to the right, crossed all lanes of traffic and ran off the roadway to the left. Police say the vehicle then hit a berm, went airborne and rolled numerous times.