PHOENIX — Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said Friday she remains firm on her stance that the state’s 2020 election was a success. As the Arizona Senate Republicans’ hand-count of 2.1 million Maricopa County votes at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum comes to an end, Hobbs told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Think Tank she doesn’t know what they’re trying to accomplish, except that they will “further undermine people’s confidence in our system.”